Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

