Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 518 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAT opened at $53.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

