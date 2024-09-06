VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Criteo worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 0.9 %

Criteo stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

