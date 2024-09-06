VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

