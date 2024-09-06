VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Mplx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.