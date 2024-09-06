VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $83.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

