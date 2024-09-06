VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 20,971 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Hub Group makes up 3.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Hub Group worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

HUBG opened at $45.22 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

