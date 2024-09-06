VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

