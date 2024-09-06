VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,547 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $131.40 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

