VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

