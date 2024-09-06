VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $270.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.57 and its 200 day moving average is $267.86. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

