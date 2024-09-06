Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.79) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.78). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.69) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.4% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 161.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

