Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,616,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

