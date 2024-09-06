Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $505.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $457.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

