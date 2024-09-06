Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.97. 855,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,051. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.