Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $193.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

