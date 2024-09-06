Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Trimmed by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $43,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.79. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

