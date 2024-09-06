Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $546.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

