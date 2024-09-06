Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is BBR Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,780.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,435,000.

VGT stock opened at $546.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

