Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,572,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

