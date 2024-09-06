Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VSGX opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

