United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 1.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.53 and last traded at $129.07. Approximately 1,464,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,233,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

