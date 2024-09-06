United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 5.5%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 321,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 125,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

United Health Products Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

