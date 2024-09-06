Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76.44 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $76.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.31 or 0.00011152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00117693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.33576706 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $238,023,806.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.