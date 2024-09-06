UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $174.72 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $174.72 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,837,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,440,211 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

