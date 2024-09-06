Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $365.79 and last traded at $364.11. 163,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 922,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

