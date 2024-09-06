UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Shares Gap Down to $54.10

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $52.00. UL Solutions shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 65,137 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.