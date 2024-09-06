U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,188,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.