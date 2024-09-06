Truepoint Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $506.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

