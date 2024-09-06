Truepoint Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

