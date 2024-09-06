TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,256,280 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,256,279.5163867 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08233461 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $14,261,657.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

