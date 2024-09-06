TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

