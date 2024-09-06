Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 11175666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $300,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after buying an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 1,105,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

