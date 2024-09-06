Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $289.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.94. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,990,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
