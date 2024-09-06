TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $228,470.00, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

