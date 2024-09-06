Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,725 Shares

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,992.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NTG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,475.77%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 6,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

