Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,725 Shares

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,992.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NTG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $45.56.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,475.77%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
