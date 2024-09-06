Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.19.

TD stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$81.65. 1,936,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

