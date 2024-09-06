TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.40. 155,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 685,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.74%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

