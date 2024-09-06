Titus B. Ball Sells 137 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BeiGene Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.58 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BGNE
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.