Titus B. Ball Sells 137 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.58 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.