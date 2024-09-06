Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

