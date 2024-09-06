Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWT opened at $55.03 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

View Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.