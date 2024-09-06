The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

North West Trading Up 7.2 %

TSE:NWC opened at C$48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.03. North West has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$50.36.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWC. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on North West

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.