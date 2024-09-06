The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

HSY opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $213.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $5,031,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 319.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

