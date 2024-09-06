The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,388,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after buying an additional 414,643 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

