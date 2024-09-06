The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $164.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

