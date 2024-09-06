The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $66.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

