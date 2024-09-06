Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3,070.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $792.73 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $807.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

