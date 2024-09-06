Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 4.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.56 and last traded at $219.21. Approximately 33,607,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 97,037,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

