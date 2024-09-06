Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 65,274,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 22,492,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.