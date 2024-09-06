Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 7.1%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $150.19 and last traded at $150.56. Approximately 1,035,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,203,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.98.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,004 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

